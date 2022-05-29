HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight
Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1658 ZVEREV SHAKES OFF STUBBORN ZAPATA MIRALLES Third seed Alexander Zverev ended Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles's dream run at Roland Garros with a 7-6(11) 7-5 6-3 win after a topsy-turvy two hours and 45 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.
Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1658 ZVEREV SHAKES OFF STUBBORN ZAPATA MIRALLES
Third seed Alexander Zverev ended Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles's dream run at Roland Garros with a 7-6(11) 7-5 6-3 win after a topsy-turvy two hours and 45 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years. Zverev will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov for a place in the last four.
1351 GAUFF DOWNS MERTENS American 18-year-old Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the second straight year with a 6-4 6-0 win over Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens.
World number one Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals for the 16th time after the Serbian defeated Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3. Djokovic will face either Rafa Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.
1204 FERNANDEZ SEES OFF ANISIMOVA U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time after clinching a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova in just under two hours.
Fernandez, 19, will take on Martina Trevisan after the Italian beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10) 7-5. 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal, Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Clare Fallon and Mark Potter)
