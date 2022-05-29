Left Menu

Gujarat Titans win IPL title in maiden season, beat RR by seven wickets in final

The tournaments top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls. Gujarat Titans 1333 in 18.1 overs Hardik Pandya 34, Shubman Gill 45 not out.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 23:49 IST
Gujarat Titans win IPL title in maiden season, beat RR by seven wickets in final
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final here on Sunday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls. Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.

In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Rashid Khan 1/18, Hardik Pandya 3/17). Gujarat Titans: 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Shubman Gill 45 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022