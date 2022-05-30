HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1839 NADAL DIGS DEEP TO BEAT AUGER-ALIASSIME

Rafa Nadal, the 13-times champion in Paris, reached the quarter-finals by defeating Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 in nearly 4-1/2 hours. The 21-times major winner will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

1825 STEPHENS DOWNS TEICHMANN American Sloane Stephens, the 2018 finalist, reached the quarter-finals with a commanding 6-2 6-0 win over Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann.

Stephens will face Coco Gauff in all-American quarter-final clash. 1658 ZVEREV SHAKES OFF STUBBORN ZAPATA MIRALLES

Third seed Alexander Zverev ended Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles's dream run at Roland Garros with a 7-6(11) 7-5 6-3 win after a topsy-turvy two hours and 45 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years. Zverev will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov for a place in the last four.

1351 GAUFF DOWNS MERTENS American 18-year-old Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the second straight year with a 6-4 6-0 win over Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens.

1346 DJOKOVIC EASES PAST SCHWARTZMAN World number one Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals for the 16th time after the Serbian defeated Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3.

1204 FERNANDEZ SEES OFF ANISIMOVA U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time after clinching a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova in just under two hours.

Fernandez, 19, will take on Martina Trevisan after the Italian beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10) 7-5. 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal, Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Clare Fallon, Mark Potter and Toby Davis)

