Gehlot announces Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for sportsperson in Rajasthan

He said the state government is taking big decisions for the development of sports in the state, and assured the incentive amounts for the medal-winners would continue to increase.Gehlot was addressing the inauguration and player award ceremony at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 00:41 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday announced the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be introduced in the state for sportspersons. He said the state government is taking big decisions for the development of sports in the state, and assured the incentive amounts for the medal-winners would continue to increase.

Gehlot was addressing the inauguration and player award ceremony at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. This was the first event where Gehlot and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna shared the dias after the latter expressed anguish over the conduct of the chief minister's principal secretary and asked to be relieved from the ministerial post.

Gehlot inaugurated Rajasthan High Performance Sports and Rehabilitation Centre, Renovated Synthetic Hockey Astro Turf and Badminton Indoor Hall, Olympic and also awarded Para Olympic medalists, Asian Games-2022 and Commonwealth Games-2022 players. The chief minister said the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics will start from August 29, 2022 and more than 27 lakh players of all ages will take part in it. The event will become a big platform for talent hunt in the state, he said. He said that the winners in the Rural Olympics would also be given priority in the recruitment of vacant posts in the Panchayat cadre. He also released the torch of Rural Olympics at the ceremony. The chief minister said that now the medal winning players will not have to come to the Sports Council for grant money. An online portal has been launched to make the process accessible, he said. Gehlot said that about 229 players who have excelled in Rajasthan have been given appointments in government services under out-of-turn policy. Along with this, a provision of two percent reservation has also been made for the players, he said. He said sportsperson pension will be awarded to Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees alongwith Olympic, Para Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games medal-winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

