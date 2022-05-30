Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras go top in Brazil thanks to Santos own goal

A Lucas Pires own goal gave Palmeiras a 1-0 win away at Santos in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday as Raphael Veiga missed a penalty for the first time in 25 attempts. The win lifted Palmeiras to the top of the table with 15 points from eight games, a point ahead of city rivals Corinthians, who play later on Sunday. Santos fell to eighth, with 11 points.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 02:46 IST
Soccer-Palmeiras go top in Brazil thanks to Santos own goal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Lucas Pires own goal gave Palmeiras a 1-0 win away at Santos in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday as Raphael Veiga missed a penalty for the first time in 25 attempts. The win lifted Palmeiras to the top of the table with 15 points from eight games, a point ahead of city rivals Corinthians, who play later on Sunday.

Santos fell to eighth, with 11 points. Palmeiras's Veiga had not missed a spot kick since July 2018 and although he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way his kick came back off the post after 73 minutes.

However, Palmeiras captain Gustavo Gomes saw his header take a deflection off Pires eight minutes later to seal the points for the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022