Soccer-Andreas Pereira scores and assists as Flamengo win derby 2-1

German Cano put Fluminense one up from a corner kick after 10 minutes but Pereira equalised with a low shot from outside the box 11 minutes before half time. Pereira's assist to Gabriel Barbosa 12 minutes into the second half was decisive as Flamengo took all three points and climbed into ninth place in Brazil’s top tier with 12 points from eight games.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-05-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 04:40 IST
Andreas Pereira starred with a goal and an assist as Flamengo came back from a goal down to beat city rivals Fluminense 2-1 in the Rio de Janeiro derby on Sunday. German Cano put Fluminense one up from a corner kick after 10 minutes but Pereira equalised with a low shot from outside the box 11 minutes before half time.

Pereira's assist to Gabriel Barbosa 12 minutes into the second half was decisive as Flamengo took all three points and climbed into ninth place in Brazil’s top tier with 12 points from eight games. Fluminense are one point and three places behind.

