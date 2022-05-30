Left Menu

British High Commissioner congratulates Gujarat Titans for winning maiden IPL title

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India on Monday, congratulated the Gujarat Titans team for winning their maiden Indian Premier League title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 11:08 IST
British High Commissioner congratulates Gujarat Titans for winning maiden IPL title
Team Gujarat Titans (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India on Monday, congratulated the Gujarat Titans team for winning their maiden Indian Premier League title. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Gujarat Titans register a comfortable win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to end their campaign with a winning knot.

Ellis also praised Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler who scored a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53. He also mentioned the highest wicket-taker of the season Yuzvendra Chahal in his tweet. Following the win of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, Alex Ellis took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to #GujaratTitans , commiserations to @rajasthanroyals and respect to @josbuttler & @yuzi_chahal #HallaBol."

Coming to the match, after posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion. Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022