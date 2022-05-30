Left Menu

Phenomenal journey: GT's David Miller after winning maiden IPL title

After winning the maiden title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium, GT's Star batter David Miller called his IPL 2022 journey 'phenomenal'.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:10 IST
Phenomenal journey: GT's David Miller after winning maiden IPL title
David Miller winning celebration. (Image iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After winning the maiden title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium, GT's Star batter David Miller called his IPL 2022 journey 'phenomenal'. "It's been a phenomenal journey, finishing it at the back end was a special feeling, but it has been a collective effort, everyone has stuck up their hand and performed well," said Miller in the post-match press conference.

South African played really well in this season, he scored 481 runs in 16 innings with an average of 68.71 and strike rate of 142.73, this was his best-ever performance in IPL history. Miller described his bond with captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra and said he (Hardik) is tactically brilliant.

"He's been very relaxed, we've had a very good bond with Ashish and Hardik. He's got better and better as the competition went on, tactically he's been brilliant. Just grown from strength to strength," added Miller. Coming to the match, after posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022