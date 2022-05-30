Sports News Roundup: Jayson Tatum, Celtics hold off Heat in Game 7, win East title; Tennis-Teenager Gauff to face fellow American Stephens in last eight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics hold off Heat in Game 7, win East title

The Boston Celtics have heard a lot about their pattern of falling short when an NBA Finals berth was on the line. Even when a double-digit victory seemed probable in Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, there were still nerve-wracking moments at the finish line.

Tennis-Teenager Gauff to face fellow American Stephens in last eight

Teenager Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second year in a row when she destroyed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round on Sunday. The American needed a set to adjust before steamrolling the 31st seed with aggressive returns to set up a meeting with compatriot Sloane Stephens.

MLB roundup: Mets score in 9th, 10th to stun Phillies

Eduardo Escobar laced the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning for the host New York Mets, who overcame a ninth-inning deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 and complete a three-game sweep. The Phillies took a 4-3 lead in the eighth when Nick Castellanos hit a long homer to left. But the Mets tied it on the first pitch of the ninth when Nick Plummer homered into the right-field seats off Corey Knebel for his first career hit.

Cycling-Giro win eases pain of 2020 near miss for Australian Hindley

Eleven years after Cadel Evans claimed his first and only Grand Tour victory, Jai Hindley became Australia's second winner of one of cycling's three major three-week races with a cathartic victory at the Giro d'Italia. Having been pipped to the title in 2020 by Tao Geoghegan Hart in the final time trial, Sunday's win represented a welcome comeback for the 26-year-old after a year lost to illness and injury.

Soccer-Real Madrid's most decorated player Marcelo confirms departure

After lifting a fifth Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, captain Marcelo said he is bringing his 16-year stint with the Spanish and European champions to an end. The Brazilian defender is the most decorated player in Real's 120-year history, picking up his 25th trophy with the club as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Motor racing-Ericsson a fifth wheel no more after Indy 500 win

Coming into the Indianapolis 500, Marcus Ericsson was the fifth wheel on a powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing all-star lineup of champions and drivers who had already been to Victory Lane at the Brickyard. On a team that includes six-time IndyCar champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR Cup drivers champion Jimmie Johnson, 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan and the current IndyCar champion Alex Palou, the unassuming Ericsson was -- that other guy.

Tennis-Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz pummelled Karen Khachanov into submission in a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals and stretch his winning run to 14 matches. The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, became the youngest male player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the U.S. Open last eight.

Soccer-Liverpool fans caused initial problems at Champions League final, says French minister

France's sports minister said on Monday that Liverpool fans without valid tickets were responsible for initial crowd problems at the Champions League final, with the problem then exacerbated by local youths trying to force their way into the game. Some French far-right politicians, such as Eric Zemmour, said the crowd trouble at Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was caused principally by local youths from the nearby Seine-Saint-Denis Paris suburb.

Motor racing-Ericsson holds off O'Ward in a two-lap shootout to win Indy 500

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson prevailed in a two-lap shootout to win a dramatic Indianapolis 500 on Sunday as the Brickyard reclaimed the mantle of the world's biggest single-day sporting event, living up to its billing as the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing". On a day of twists and turns on the 2.5-mile oval, the biggest came just six laps from the end when Jimmie Johnson got down on the grass and spun up into the wall, bringing out a red flag and sending the cars onto the pit lane.

Tennis-Nadal vows to fight in 'big challenge' against Djokovic

Rafa Nadal understands it will be a "big challenge" for him to beat Novak Djokovic in Tuesday's French Open quarter-final but the 13-times winner vowed not to shy away from a fight against the world number one. Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals last year - just the third time he had been beaten at the claycourt major since his debut in 2005.

