IPL 2022: Lockie Ferguson wins Fastest Delivery of Season award

After Gujarat, Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals in the final clash of IPL 2022 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium, GT's fast bowler Lockie Ferguson won the Fastest Delivery of the season award. The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya's all-around performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

New Zealand's pacer Lockie bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022 in the final. He clocked 157.3 kmph and in-process overtook Umran Malik's record of 157kmph. He played well this season and took 12 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 8.96. His best performance came against Delhi Capitals which scalped 4 wicket haul in the league stage.

Talking about SRH's Umran Malik who bowled the second fastest ball this season and the fastest ball of IPL history ever bowled by any Indian bowler. He was also named Emerging Player of the Season. He bowled at a pace of 157 kmph against DC in the league stage and won the Fastest ball of the match award in every single match he had played this season.

His best performance was against debutant Gujarat Titans in the league stage. He took a five-wicket haul in that match. He played brilliantly against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians too, where he bagged 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Umran also got his maiden India call for the South Africa series. KL Rahul will lead the team and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9. (ANI)

