Left Menu

Tennis-American Stan Smith awarded ITF's Philippe Chatrier Award

Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Stan Smith will be awarded the International Tennis Federation's highest honour for his contribution to the sport both on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:39 IST
Tennis-American Stan Smith awarded ITF's Philippe Chatrier Award
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Stan Smith will be awarded the International Tennis Federation's highest honor for his contribution to the sport both on and off the court, the ITF said on Monday. The American, a member of seven Davis Cup-winning teams, won the U.S. Open in 1971 and Wimbledon the following year and also claimed five Grand Slam doubles titles.

The 75-year-old also coached several top players including Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, and Michael Chang, and served as president of the ITF Hall of Fame from 2011-to 2021. His name is also on a successful line of Adidas sneakers.

"I competed really hard and came through in some big moments, didn't come through in some big moments," Smith said in a statement. "You are not going to win every match or every game or contest that you're involved in, but you have got to give it 100 percent and look back with no regrets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022