French Open: Carlos Alcaraz downs Karen Khachanov, sets Alexander Zverev showdown

The No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the second Grand Slam quarter-final of his young career with a commanding performance over Karen Khachanov on Sunday evening at the ongoing French Open 2022. After quickly snatching up the first two sets, Alcaraz stayed calm as he was dragged into a battle by the No.21 seed in the third.

The Spaniard reached his first Roland Garros quarter-final with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win against 21st seed Karen Khachanov. The sixth seed will next play third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in his first major semi-final. Alcaraz, who has still only lost one match on clay this season, is now the youngest men's player to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals since 1993, when 19-year-old Andrei Medvedev reached this stage at Roland-Garros and the US Open.

Zverev leads the pair's head-to-head series 2-1, but Alcaraz has significantly improved since his two losses against the German last year. At the Caja Magica, he lost just four games against Zverev to lift the trophy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)