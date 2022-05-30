French Open: Leylah Fernandez defeats Anisimova, sets QFs clash with Trevisan

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Sunday stormed into the French Open 2022 quarter-finals for the first time defeating 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova. It took one hour and 54 minutes for the Canadian to send packing her opponent 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Fernandez will next lock horns with Martina Trevisan in the quarter-finals. Italian World No. 59 Martina Trevisan booked her place in the quarter-finals in a thrilling set win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5 on Sunday. The match lasted one hour and 59 minutes. This extended her winning streak to nine matches.

Earlier, American teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals for the second successive year with a straight-sets victory over Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0. (ANI)

