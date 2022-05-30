Left Menu

Gujarat Titans to hold roadshow after IPL 2022 triumph

After lifting the Indian Premier League title in their debut season, Gujarat Titans will hold a roadshow on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:56 IST
Gujarat Titans to hold roadshow after IPL 2022 triumph
Team Gujarat Titans (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After lifting the Indian Premier League title in their debut season, Gujarat Titans will hold a roadshow on Monday. The roadshow will begin at 5:30 pm from the Usmanpura Riverfront and will end at Vishwakunj Riverfront.

The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium. After posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022