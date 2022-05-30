Left Menu

If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past Hardik: Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hailed Hardik Pandya as a future India captain after he led first-timers Gujarat Titans to an IPL title win.Hardik led from the front with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 34 as Gujarat defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the 2022 IPL trophy on Sunday.Fantastic achievement for a new franchise...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:06 IST
If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past Hardik: Vaughan
Michael Vaughan (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan hailed Hardik Pandya as a future India captain after he led first-timers Gujarat Titans to an IPL title win.

Hardik led from the front with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 34 as Gujarat defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the 2022 IPL trophy on Sunday.

''Fantastic achievement for a new franchise... If India needs a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past @hardikpandya7... Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022,'' Vaughan tweeted.

Rohit Sharma is currently the Indian captain across formats, having taken over from Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old's leadership skills were lauded by former and current players, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and GT team mentor Gary Kirsten. Hardik, who has amassed 487 runs and taken 8 wickets, was simply sensational in the final as Gujarat limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine.

He also scored a crucial 34 before Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 to take the team home in 18.1 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

