Parimatch News Becomes an Exclusive Title Sponsor of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022

Indian go-to sports news channel will provide the community of cricket lovers with the latest news and leading-edge professional analytics on the tournament New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch News is pleased to announce its sponsorship deal with Saurashtra Premier League 2022. Well-known sports, esports, and entertainment platfrom that aims to produce sports coverage and analytics for all sports fans across India, will become an “Exclusive Title Sponsor” of the youngest among the state cricket leagues, SPL. In 2022, SPL is back after a two-year break according to the COVID-19 crisis. Scheduled on the 2-11 of June, right after the Indian Premier League, this tournament will become “a shot in the arm” for local cricketers. A new, second season of SPL will take place in Rajkot City (west-central India). It will host 11 matches. Six teams will compete: Sorath Lions, Zalawad Royals, HalarHeroe, Kutch Warriors and Gohilwad Gladiators. Collaboration with Parimatch News promises to bring SPL’s fans closer to the game than ever before, will let them stay in touch with any changes, and enjoy the best moments of each tournament game even more.

About Parimatch News Parimatch News is a sports, esports, and entertainment platform, that provides its readers with the latest news and leading-edge professional analytics. Skyrocked in 2019, we have already gathered together the biggest community of sports lovers in India. Millions of readers across the country enjoy the best sports moments with us and choose Parimatch News as their most trusted everyday go-to sports news channel. About Saurashtra Premier League Saurashtra Premier League is a professional twenty (20)-over format cricket league in Saurashtra, India, formed by Saurashtra Cricket Association in 2019. It follows T-20 format which has captivated one and all and continues to attract millions across the world. PWR PWR

