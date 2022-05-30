Left Menu

Edoardo Molinari 2nd vice-captain in Europe's Ryder Cup team

When I started playing golf, I never thought Id get to this point. Molinari and his younger brother, Francesco, were part of the victorious European team at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.

PTI | Guidoniamontecelio | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:58 IST
Edoardo Molinari 2nd vice-captain in Europe's Ryder Cup team
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Henrik Stenson checked out the Italian course staging next year's Ryder Cup for the first time since being appointed as captain of the European team.

He had a couple of assistants with him at the Marco Simone course outside Rome, too.

Edoardo Molinari, an Italian golfer, was named Monday as the second vice captain. Thomas Bjorn, a former captain, had already been handed an assistant role this month.

''We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team,'' Molinari said about his previous conversations with Stenson, ''but I never expected this.'' Molinari said he thought Stenson was joking.

''We've known each other for so many years and he's always been a person who jokes a lot,'' Molinari said. ''For an Italian player, though, this is beyond any dream. When I started playing golf, I never thought I'd get to this point.'' Molinari and his younger brother, Francesco, were part of the victorious European team at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022