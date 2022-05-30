Kudermetova beats Keys to reach QFs

Left Menu

Keys was a runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and was coming off a semifinal run at the Australian Open.Keys and Jessica Pegula went into the fourth round hoping for wins to ensure four American women in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2002.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Veronika Kudermetova reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Madison Keys, ending the chances of four American women reaching the last eight at the French Open for the first time in two decades.

Keys, who reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2018 and the quarterfinals the following year, dominated the opening set but lost rhythm after Kudermetova took a bathroom break before the second set.

She held and then broke Keys' serve to take a 2-0 lead in the second, which she served out on her seventh set point.

Kudermetova broke in the opening game of the third set after being down 40-0 and, with the exception of a service break in the fourth game, controlled the rest of the match.

Kudermetova hadn't been past the third round in singles at any of her previous 12 major tournaments. Keys was a runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and was coming off a semifinal run at the Australian Open.

Keys and Jessica Pegula went into the fourth round hoping for wins to ensure four American women in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2002. Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff have already advanced to the other side of the draw.

Pegula was playing Irina-Camelia Begu later Monday.

