Politician-cum-driver defies all odds to win successive TSD titles

Being a councillor and chairman of Haldia Municipality in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, Sheikh Ajgar Ali knows how to manage time and speed with efficiency.

And on Saturday, he once again was at his calculative best, winning the coveted 'Kaviguru TSD Rally' for a second time on the trot.

Back after a two-year-gap COVID-triggered hiatus that saw a series of postponements since November last year, the 21st edition of the meet was all the more challenging for the 41-year-old driver.

The Haldia-born driver's mother had to be hospitalised for leg surgery in Chennai but Ajgar was in the middle of the rally.

He could not rev up his Mitsubishi CDR as he and his navigator Mohammed Musthafa, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Erode, had to carefully navigate the challenging rain-affected 206-km course ending at Jaugram in Purba Bardhaman district with utmost calculation of time-speed-distance (TSD). The rally was flagged off in Kolkata on Friday.

Every zone has a time and speed limit, and the marshall will take note of the time to calculate the penalty and the one who finishes with the least penalty time emerges the winner.

''The off-road was very challenging, and rain in some parts made it all the more difficult,'' Ali, who was crowned champion in the four-wheeler category with a penalty of one minute, 12 seconds, told PTI.

''But it was very satisfying to win the title for the second successive time. It's an old and prestigious event bearing the name of Kaviguru (Rabindranath Tagore), so it was very special,'' added Ali, who flew to Chennai to be with his ailing mother immediately after the two-day race that concluded on Saturday.

The duo of Ali and Musthafa are in the midst of a successful year, having become national TSD champion for the second time since 2016 by winning the INRRC Championship in Darjeeling earlier in March this year.

''But I will take a break for a few months now before starting my training later this year,'' Ali, who trains at a track in Haldia, said.

Asked about how he manages to maintain work as a politician and hobby as a driver, Ali said, ''I have always loved doing social work and have been actively involved in it since my school days, and sport has always been a passion.'' Ali, a former district-level cricketer, is also the president of the state kabaddi federation.

Ali and Musthafa pipped the duo of Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta by three penalty seconds, while Joginder Jaiswal and Prakash Muthuswami finished third with a penalty of 00:01:30 seconds.

Vishal Das and Sagar M won the two-wheeler event with a penalty of 00:03.25 seconds, ahead of Hayatulla Khan-Saybatullah Khan (00:06:21), Antu Gputa-Somnath Saha (00:27:37).

In its silver jubilee year, the Bengal Motor Sports, which was founded in 1988, also introduced a solo two-wheeler competition with nine participants as a trial-cum-invitation event.

''The chief steward has made his observations and if it's given a go-ahead by the national governing body (FMSCI) it would then be introduced as a competition,'' clerk of the course Sandeep Sardar told PTI.

BMS also organises a biennial Indo-Bhutan rally and in 2004 successfully held the Asian Rally from Kolkata to Indonesia.

