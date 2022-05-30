Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski said on Monday his story with Bayern Munich was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions. "One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:09 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski says his time with Bayern is over
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski said on Monday his story with Bayern Munich was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions. "One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.

"I realize a transfer will be the best solution for both sides." Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave, confirming reports the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.

The 33-year-old joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the Bundesliga every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022