Olympian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bags gold in Greece

Tokyo Olympian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bagged a gold medal in Greece with a 7.95m jump at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:12 IST
Murali Sreeshankar (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Tokyo Olympian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bagged a gold medal in Greece with a 7.95m jump at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday. The Indian long jumper was followed by Jules Pommery of France, who won silver with a 7.73m jump, and another Frenchman Erwan Konate, who claimed bronze with a 7.71m effort in the 13-man field at the World Continental Tour Bronze event.

Earlier in the month, 23-year-old M Sreeshankar won the long jump event in Kallithea, Greece with an 8.31m jump. "#TOPScheme Athlete Sreeshankar Murali wins GOLD at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 Athletics Meet with a jump of 7.95m (+2.4m/s) Sreeshankar gold-winning jump came on his 4th jump. This is his 2nd Gold medal in Greece this season," SAI Media tweeted on Monday.

In Belgium on Saturday, Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles silver in the IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics meet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

