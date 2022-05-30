Umran Malik reminds Brett Lee of Waqar Younis

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Monday praised Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik and said he reminds him of Waqar Younis. Umran had a terrific run in IPL 2022 where he played 14 matches and scalped 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and an economy of 9.03.

"I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind," Brett Lee told ANI. Umran also won the 'fastest delivery of the match' award 14 consecutive times in IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, the former pacer also backed Indian batter Virat Kohli and said that he should take some time out with his family and then come back. "I am a massive Kohli fan like a lot of people in the world. I just hope that he really gets his opportunity. He just needs some time out. Spend some time with his family, get reset and hopefully, we can see him scoring some hundreds," said Lee.

Virat had a forgettable performance in IPL 2022, in which he managed to score only 341 runs in 16 matches, with only two half-centuries to his name. (ANI)

