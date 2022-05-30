Left Menu

BCCI announces Rs 1.25 crore prize money for 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced the prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:11 IST
BCCI announces Rs 1.25 crore prize money for 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022
Eden Gardens (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced the prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022. Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on Sunday after Gujarat Titans (GT) were crowned champions as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Announcing the reward for the curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season, Jay Shah in a tweet said: "I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season." "We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah added in another tweet.

In the IPL final in Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-round performance which powered Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title after a clinical 7-wicket victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022