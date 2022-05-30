Left Menu

BCCI announces Rs 1.25 crore reward for curators and groundsmen

Calling them unsung heroes, the BCCI on Monday announced a prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen, who worked during the just-concluded Indian Premier League.New entrants Gujarat Titans lifted the winners trophy after thrashing Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash on Sunday night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:12 IST
BCCI announces Rs 1.25 crore reward for curators and groundsmen
  • Country:
  • India

Calling them 'unsung heroes', the BCCI on Monday announced a prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen, who worked during the just-concluded Indian Premier League.

New entrants Gujarat Titans lifted the winners' trophy after thrashing Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash on Sunday night. ''I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season,'' Shah said in a tweet. ''We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like (to) thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi stadium.'' For the first time, the BCCI is giving hefty incentives to groundsmen.

The 70 league matches of the cash-rich league were played at four venues in Maharashtra -- Wankhede stadium and Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje in Pune.

The play-offs were played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022