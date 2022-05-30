Left Menu

M Sreeshankar secures gold in Greece

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:39 IST
M Sreeshankar secures gold in Greece
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar clinched his second gold medal of the season with a jump of 7.95m at the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet in Chania, Greece.

The 23-year-old from Kerala, who holds the national record of 8.36m set last month, finished ahead of Frenchmen Jules Pommery and Erwan Konate, who secured the silver and bronze medals with jumps of 7.73m and 7.71m respectively on Sunday.

Sreeshankar had won the gold at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece with an effort of 8.31m.

He had logged 8.14m and 8.17m at the season-opening Indian Open Jumps Competitions in Thiruvananthapuram before breaking his own national record at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode.

Sreeshankar has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a national record jump of 8.36m in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022