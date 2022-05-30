Left Menu

Soccer-Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led consortium

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead. A final agreement was reached on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

