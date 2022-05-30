Hope to have more Bengal players in KKR: CAB president

Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday urged city's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to have more players from the state.

In the past many from Bengal, including the former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami and Mohammed Shami played in the purple colours.

But it's been a long time since a player from Bengal represented the two-time former champions in the IPL.

''We would love to see more Bengal players in KKR. I had raised the issue of reviving the catchment area concept in IPL in BCCI,'' Avishek said on the sidelines of the inter-school KMC Mayor's Cup final at Eden Gardens.

St James School defeated Nava Nalanda High School by eight wickets to win the tournament involving 32 school teams.

''We are giving utmost importance to this meet because we want more players to come through the ranks and sons of soil to make up for the Bengal team. The Cricket Talent Search Committee will also look into these young talents.'' The tournament returned after a two-year gap following the COVID-19 pandemic.

KKR are one of the sponsors of the meet and Avishek said: ''We can hope to see junior knights from these players. The money given by them will be utilised for the development of budding cricketers.'' Jagmohan Dalmiya remembered ========================= The final of the tournament coincided with former ICC and BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiya's 82nd birth anniversary.

Remembering the talent search programme initiated by Dalmiya during his tenure as the BCCI president, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said: ''This was his initiative and he's responsible for bringing out so many great cricketers today. ''We fondly remember him on his birthday today and show our deepest respect towards him.

''He had given his entire life to the game of cricket and transformed the game on its head. He brought meaningful changes to cricket structurally, administratively and in its outlook both at the national level as BCCI chief and at international level as ICC Chairman.'' CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, vice-president Naresh Ojha, mayor Hakim, CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly, assistant secretary Debabrata Das among others paid floral tributes to Dalmiya on his birthday.

