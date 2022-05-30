Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is ''over''

Robert Lewandowski's time at Bayern Munich appears to be over.

The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team's training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides.

''As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation ... I am aware that the transfer will be the the best solution for both parties,'' said Lewandowski, whose contract with the Bavarian club runs for another season. ''I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.'' Lewandowski was speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland's Nations League match against Wales on Wednesday.

Sitting next to him, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said: ''It looks today that Bayern will use this year of contract and Robert will have to stay. The sooner it is sorted out the better for Robert because he will have his head clear and will focus on the work.

''I am sure that a new impulse in the form of a change of league and surroundings will have only good effects on Robert and he will be able to pursue his dreams.'' The 33-year-old forward previously told Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports it would be ''hard to know if I'll still be playing for Bayern next season.'' Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona have reportedly verbally agreed on a three-year deal but Bayern has been firm in its stance that the player is not for sale.

Lewandowski's latest comments — his strongest yet — are unlikely to be well received in Munich, where Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžic and chief executive Oliver Kahn have both said he will fulfil his contract.

He has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga's leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall.

He broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 last year.

