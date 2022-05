Gujarat to field its biggest contingent in Khelo India Youth games, hopes for big jump in medals tally

Gujarat announced its biggest contingent of 143 athletes for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana, hoping to dramatically increase its medal tally. The state has been investing heavily to climb up the sports ladder and had bagged 16 gold medals to finish ninth in the last edition in Guwahati.

"We are coming with our biggest contingent ever for the Khelo Games and there is no doubt that our first target is to surpass our medal tally," Gujarat's Chef de Mission Vismay Vyas said. The team will be competing in 18 sports disciplines and is targeting medals in swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, judo and weightlifting in the games beginning June 4.

"We also have a strong team in Gatka and Mallakhamb, two sports which are being introduced this year," Vyas said, adding that the entire contingent was looking forward to the Games. Unlike earlier editions, the preparatory camps for some sports disciplines coincided with the Khel Mahakumbh organised across the state, but Vyas felt it was not a cause of concern.

"Some players had to come and go from the camps due to Khel Mahakumbh. But that also means they are quite match-fit," he added. (ANI)

