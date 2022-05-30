Left Menu

England's women cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt tie the knot

Both of them were also part of this years 2022 ODI World Cup, in which England finished runners-up.Sciver had announced her engagement to Brunt in 2019, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:00 IST
England's women cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt tie the knot
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's World Cup-winning women cricketers, Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt, got married in a private ceremony on Sunday.

England Cricket took to social media to congratulate the couple. ''Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend,'' tweeted England Cricket.

Both Sciver and Brunt were part of the victorious 2017 ODI World Cup winning England team, that beat India in the title clash. Both of them were also part of this year's 2022 ODI World Cup, in which England finished runners-up.

Sciver had announced her engagement to Brunt in 2019, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. Past and present England women cricketers like captain Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Isa Guha and Jenny Gunn attended the wedding ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022