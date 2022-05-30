HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1556 PEGULA DOWNS BEGU

Jessica Pegula fought back after a difficult start to seal a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win over Romanian qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu and advance to her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final. Pegula will take on the winner of the match between world number one Iga Swiatek or Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

1516 RUNE STUNS TSITSIPAS Danish teenager Holger Rune notched the biggest win of his career by toppling fourth seed and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the last eight in Paris.

Roland Garros debutant Rune, who beat 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the opening round, will next face Casper Ruud in both players' first quarter-final appearance at a major. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Tuesday Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

Teenager Rune dumps last year's finalist Tsitsipas out of French Open Ruud downs Hurkacz to reach maiden major quarter-finals in Paris

Keys locked out of French Open by Russian Kudermetova Kasatkina's 'zero mistakes' carry her into French Open last eight

Nadal vows to fight in 'big challenge' against Djokovic Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

Zverev stutters but recovers to reach French Open last eight U.S. Open finalist Fernandez stays on track of overall improvement

1322 RUUD SEES OFF HURKACZ Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final after overcoming a brief resurgence from Hubert Hurkacz to win 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3.

1151 KUDERMETOVA CLINCHES COMEBACK WIN Veronika Kudermetova recovered from a set down to beat Madison Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 and reach a Grand Slam singles quarter-final for the first time, setting up an all-Russian clash with Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last four.

1028 KASATKINA CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi in an hour and 20 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

0907 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)