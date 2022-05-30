Left Menu

Danish teen Rune stuns No. 4 Tsitsipas

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:40 IST
Danish teenager Holger Rune has eliminated 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first major quarterfinal in his Roland Garros debut.

The 40th-ranked Rune beat fourth-seeded Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.

Tsitsipas is the first member of the top eight seeds to leave the men's bracket.

Rune never had won a Grand Slam match until last week, going 0-2 in previous appearances at the sport's top four events.

But the hard-hitting 19-year-old now joins sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz to make this the first Slam tournament with two teenagers in the men's quarterfinals since Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev at the 1994 French Open.

Rune had a bit of trouble closing things out against Tsitsipas after going up 5-2 in the fourth set. Rune dropped nine points in a row and his lead narrowed to 5-4. Then he needed to save three break points before serving out the biggest victory of his career. Rune will play No. 8 seed Casper Ruud of Norway for a semifinal berth.

