Left Menu

Gujarat CM meets new IPL champions

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday met IPL 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:09 IST
Gujarat CM meets new IPL champions
Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, CM Bhupendra Patel, and GT skipper Hardik Pandya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday met IPL 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans. After lifting the IPL title in their debut season, Gujarat Titans held a roadshow on Monday from the Usmanpura Riverfront to Vishwakunj Riverfront.

Bhupendra Patel met the players and congratulated them on clinching the title in their debut season. Apart from him, Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the occasion. The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

After posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion. Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022