Sports News Roundup: Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance; France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League crowd trouble and more

Soccer-Valencia sack president Murthy after leaked audio recordings

Valencia have sacked president Anil Murthy after leaked audio recordings and the Spanish club's initial defence of his actions tarnished their reputation, the LaLiga side said on Monday. Spanish newspaper Superdeporte had published audio of Murthy speaking at a work dinner where he allegedly described Liverpool and Newcastle as "shit" cities while also threatening to vilify Valencia players in the media if they forced an exit.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics hold off Heat in Game 7, win East title

The Boston Celtics have heard a lot about their pattern of falling short when an NBA Finals berth was on the line. Even when a double-digit victory seemed probable in Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, there were still nerve-wracking moments at the finish line.

Soccer-Abramovich completes Chelsea sale to Boehly-led consortium

Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said on Monday, ending a three-month process to sell the club. The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead. A final agreement was reached on Saturday.

Tennis-Keys locked out of French Open by Russian Kudermetova

Madison Keys totally lost control after a brilliant opening set as she crashed out of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Monday. The 22nd seed, who was looking to be the third American into the last eight after Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff qualified on Sunday, was powerless against her 25-year-old opponent's heavy forehand.

Tennis-Teenager Rune dumps last year's finalist Tsitsipas out of French Open

Teenage sensation Holger Rune outmuscled world number four and last-year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to move into the quarter-finals with his biggest Grand Slam win to date. The Dane, who has improved more than 350 places in the world rankings in the past 15 months, joins fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight, the first time two teenagers made that stage at a Grand Slam since 1994.

Tennis-Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

Tuesday's highly-anticipated French Open quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it. The night session, for which Amazon Prime has exclusive broadcasting rights in France, starts at 9 p.m. local time and was introduced for the first time at the 2021 edition of the claycourt major.

Motor racing-Once also-rans, Perez and Ericsson enjoy greatest of days

Nobody in Formula One four years ago would have foreseen Sergio Perez joining the select group of Monaco Grand Prix winners or Marcus Ericsson celebrating a life-changing Indianapolis 500 victory. The Mexican was overlooked and underrated then, hoping in vain for a top team to come calling, while the Swede toiled among tail-enders and also-rans.

Tennis-Djokovic or Nadal? It's like a coin toss for McEnroe

Tennis great John McEnroe feels picking a winner between Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal is like a coin toss but he gives Serbia's world number one a slight edge in Tuesday's highly-anticipated quarter-final. Spaniard Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals last year - just the third time he had been beaten at the claycourt major since his debut in 2005.

France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League crowd trouble

The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool's handling of its fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club's Champions League soccer final against Real Madrid in Paris over the weekend. But as a blame-game over the fiasco continued into Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outside the national stadium, which saw some fans including children teargassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.

Tennis-Mystery equipment changes played part in defeat says Tsitsipas

Last year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas blamed unnamed changes to his equipment for playing a part in his four-set defeat by sensational teenager Holger Rune in the fourth round on Monday. Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas went down 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 against the Dane, who is making his maiden appearance in the men's tournament, in just over three hours.

