Tennis-Rublev through to French Open last eight as Sinner retires injured

The 11th-seeded Sinner won the opening set 6-1 before getting treatment on his left knee in the second, which he lost 6-4. Rublev, the seventh seed, was 2-0 up in the third when Sinner threw in the towel. In the quarter-finals, Rublev will face either Croatian Marin Cilic or second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:22 IST
Italian Jannik Sinner retired injured from his fourth-round French Open clash against Russian Andrey Rublev after a good start to the match on Monday. The 11th-seeded Sinner won the opening set 6-1 before getting treatment on his left knee in the second, which he lost 6-4.

Rublev, the seventh seed, was 2-0 up in the third when Sinner threw in the towel. In the quarter-finals, Rublev will face either Croatian Marin Cilic or second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

