French Open 2022: Tsitsipas knocked out, Kudermetova to face Kasatkina in QF
Denmark's Holger Rune stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter men's singles quarter-final while Russia's Veronika Kudermetova beat Madison Keys to set up quarter-final clash with compariot Daria Kasatkina.
- Country:
- France
Denmark's Holger Rune stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter men's singles quarter-final while Russia's Veronika Kudermetova beat Madison Keys to set up quarter-final clash with compariot Daria Kasatkina. The 19-year-old Holger Rune won the opening set 7-5 but the 2021 French Open finalist made a comeback in the second set winning it 3-6 but the Dane went on to win the next two sets 6-3 6-4.
Rune will now take on Casper Ruud in the quarter-final who defeated Hubert Hurkacz. The eighth seed Ruud becoming the first player from Norway to enter a grand slam quarter-final with 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Hurkacz. In women's singles Veronika Kudermetova came from a set down to beat America's Madison Keys to set-up a quarter-final against compariot Daria Kasatkina.
The 29th seed Kudermetova beat 22nd seed Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 to enter the quarter-final of a grand slam for the first time. On the other hand, World No.20 Kasatkina defeated Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends its outage until May 23
Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 23
Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 23
On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbor
Four people stabbed in south-east Norway, police say