French Open 2022: Tsitsipas knocked out, Kudermetova to face Kasatkina in QF

Denmark's Holger Rune stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter men's singles quarter-final while Russia's Veronika Kudermetova beat Madison Keys to set up quarter-final clash with compariot Daria Kasatkina.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:24 IST
Holger Rune celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open 2022 (Image: Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Denmark's Holger Rune stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter men's singles quarter-final while Russia's Veronika Kudermetova beat Madison Keys to set up quarter-final clash with compariot Daria Kasatkina. The 19-year-old Holger Rune won the opening set 7-5 but the 2021 French Open finalist made a comeback in the second set winning it 3-6 but the Dane went on to win the next two sets 6-3 6-4.

Rune will now take on Casper Ruud in the quarter-final who defeated Hubert Hurkacz. The eighth seed Ruud becoming the first player from Norway to enter a grand slam quarter-final with 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Hurkacz. In women's singles Veronika Kudermetova came from a set down to beat America's Madison Keys to set-up a quarter-final against compariot Daria Kasatkina.

The 29th seed Kudermetova beat 22nd seed Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 to enter the quarter-final of a grand slam for the first time. On the other hand, World No.20 Kasatkina defeated Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

