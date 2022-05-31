HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1825 SWIATEK BATTLES PAST ZHENG

World number one Iga Swiatek dropped the first set against Qinwen Zheng before overcoming her teenage opponent 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 in two hours and 45 minutes for her 32nd win in a row. The Pole will play 11th-seeded American Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

1741 RUBLEV ADVANCES AFTER SINNER RETIRES Jannik Sinner of Italy retired from his fourth round match against seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the third set after sustaining a left knee injury.

The 11th seed started off by winning the first set 6-1 before requiring treatment. Rublev won the second 6-4 and was leading the third 2-0 before Sinner's retirement. READ MORE:

Rune dumps last year's finalist Tsitsipas out of French Open American Pegula rallies to beat Begu and reach first Paris quarters

Rublev through to French Open last eight as Sinner retires injured Mystery equipment changes played part in defeat says Tsitsipas

Djokovic or Nadal? It's like a coin toss for McEnroe Ruud downs Hurkacz to reach maiden major quarter-finals in Paris

Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance French Open order of play on Tuesday

Keys locked out of French Open by Russian Kudermetova Kasatkina's 'zero mistakes' carry her into French Open last eight

1556 PEGULA DOWNS BEGU Jessica Pegula fought back after a difficult start to seal a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win over Romanian qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu and advance to her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final.

1516 RUNE STUNS TSITSIPAS Danish teenager Holger Rune notched the biggest win of his career by toppling fourth seed and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the last eight in Paris.

Roland Garros debutant Rune, who beat 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the opening round, will next face Casper Ruud in both players' first quarter-final appearance at a major. 1322 RUUD SEES OFF HURKACZ

Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final after overcoming a brief resurgence from Hubert Hurkacz to win 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3. 1151 KUDERMETOVA CLINCHES COMEBACK WIN

Veronika Kudermetova recovered from a set down to beat Madison Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 and reach a Grand Slam singles quarter-final for the first time, setting up an all-Russian clash with Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last four. 1028 KASATKINA CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi in an hour and 20 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. 0907 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)