Soccer-UEFA commissions independent report into Champions League final fiasco

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 00:29 IST
Soccer-UEFA commissions independent report into Champions League final fiasco
UEFA has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding Saturday's Champions League final after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event in Paris, Europe's soccer governing body said on Monday.

"The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final," UEFA said.

