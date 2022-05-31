Left Menu

Robert Lewandowski confirms his intention to leave Bayern Munich

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has officially confirmed that he wants to leave football club Bayern Munich this summer.

31-05-2022
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo/Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has officially confirmed that he wants to leave football club Bayern Munich this summer. "One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.

Bayern Munich's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave. Recently, Lewandowski emerged as a winner of FIFA's best male player award and has won several prestigious titles since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020. (ANI)

