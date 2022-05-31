Robert Lewandowski confirms his intention to leave Bayern Munich

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has officially confirmed that he wants to leave football club Bayern Munich this summer. "One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.

Bayern Munich's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave. Recently, Lewandowski emerged as a winner of FIFA's best male player award and has won several prestigious titles since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020. (ANI)

