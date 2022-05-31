Left Menu

Tennis-Menstrual cramps derail Zheng's French Open dream in loss to Swiatek

I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful," Zheng, ranked 74 in the world, told reporters. "It's just girls things, you know.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 03:13 IST
Tennis-Menstrual cramps derail Zheng's French Open dream in loss to Swiatek

Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen suffered with menstrual cramps as she lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the French Open fourth round on Monday after taking a set off the world number one. Zheng, 19, looked on track for a major upset when she claimed the opener in a tiebreak before Swiatek took control to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd straight victory.

Zheng said she had no pain during the opening set but took a medical time out at 3-0 down in the second, having her back massaged on court before going to the locker room and returning with her right thigh strapped. "Yeah, the leg was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy... I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful," Zheng, ranked 74 in the world, told reporters.

"It's just girls things, you know. The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day. And I couldn't go against my nature. "I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment... I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don't have to suffer from this."

Zheng, who made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open this year, said she had tried her best to compete but was happy she had progressed to the second week. "If I don't talk about today, I'm happy with my performance (on) this run. And to play against the number one in the world, I felt I really enjoyed (it) on the court," she added.

"If I don't have my stomach (pain) I think I could enjoy more, like to run better and to hit harder, to give more effort on court. It's a pity that I couldn't give what I want to give today. "I just want (it so that) next time I play against her, I (am in) perfect shape."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022