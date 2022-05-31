Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director

The club said they had reached an agreement with league rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to release Ashworth, 51, from his current contractual obligations. Newcastle added that they would not disclose the terms of the agreement with Brighton and that the deal was subject to Premier League approval.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 04:49 IST
Soccer-Newcastle to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director

Former English Football Association's technical director Dan Ashworth will become Newcastle United's sporting director, the Premier League club said on Monday. The club said they had reached an agreement with league rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to release Ashworth, 51, from his current contractual obligations.

Newcastle added that they would not disclose the terms of the agreement with Brighton and that the deal was subject to Premier League approval. Ashworth joined Brighton in 2018 after his tenure with the FA, during which the senior team reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in the same year of his departure.

Newcastle ended 11th in the table this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022