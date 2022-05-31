Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Factbox-Soccer-Timeline of Chelsea's sale

Following is a timeline on the sale of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, who have been sold by Roman Abramovich to a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital. Feb. 24

Tennis-Keys locked out of French Open by Russian Kudermetova

Madison Keys totally lost control after a brilliant opening set as she crashed out of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Monday. The 22nd seed, who was looking to be the third American into the last eight after Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff qualified on Sunday, was powerless against her 25-year-old opponent's heavy forehand.

Tennis-Rune dumps last year's finalist Tsitsipas out of French Open

Teenage sensation Holger Rune outmuscled world number four and last-year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to move into the quarter-finals with his biggest Grand Slam win to date. The Dane, who has improved more than 350 places in the world rankings in the past 15 months, joins fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the last eight, the first time two teenagers have made that stage at a Grand Slam since 1994.

Tennis-Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

Tuesday's highly-anticipated French Open quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it. The night session, for which Amazon Prime has exclusive broadcasting rights in France, starts at 9 p.m. local time and was introduced for the first time at the 2021 edition of the claycourt major.

Tennis-Swiatek extinguishes Zheng's fire to reach French Open last eight

Iga Swiatek survived a big scare as she advanced to the French Open quarter-finals by beating Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd consecutive victory on Monday.

The world number one, gunning for a second title in three years at Roland Garros, showed rare signs of nerves as she let a comfortable lead slip through her hands before steamrolling her opponent after Zheng suffered a thigh problem.

Advocates cast doubt on Qatar's carbon neutral World Cup efforts

Climate advocates have cast doubt on Qatar's efforts to host soccer's first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup by offseting or eliminating emissions that contribute to global warming, according to a report released Tuesday. Organisers in the Gulf Arab state are omitting some greenhouse gas emissions from their calculations and will rely on flimsy carbon offsets to reach carbon neutrality, said the report, complied by Carbon Market Watch, an advocacy group.

Tennis-American Pegula rallies to beat Begu and reach first Paris quarters

American Jessica Pegula fought back to defeat 63rd-ranked Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time. The the 11th-seeded Pegula, the highest seed remaining in the women's draw after world number one Iga Swiatek, became the third American woman to reach the last eight of the claycourt Grand Slam at this year's Roland Garros tournament.

Soccer-France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League trouble

The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool's handling of their fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club's Champions League soccer final against Real Madrid in Paris over the weekend. But as a blame-game over the fiasco continued into Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outside the national stadium, which saw some fans including children tear-gassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.

Baseball-Giants manager takes pause from anthem protest

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler decided that in honor of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday he would pause his plan to sit out the national anthem in protest against what he views as U.S. government inaction on gun violence. Kapler stopped taking the field for the pre-game playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" last Friday, three days after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade.

Tennis-Removing ranking points from Wimbledon not a great move says Murray

Britain's twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Monday the decision to strip the Grand Slam of its ranking points was not a "great move" by the ATP and WTA Tours. Wimbledon had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after the grasscourt major opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

