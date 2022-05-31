Left Menu

Rugby-Davidson to lead first all-female team of referees in men's test

Scotland's Davidson, who has already officiated a men's test between Malta and Cyprus in March 2019, will also become the first female referee in a test featuring one of the Six Nations sides. Davidson will be supported by assistant referees Sara Cox and Aurelie Groizeleau, as well as television match official Claire Hodnett, the sport's governing body said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 07:32 IST
Rugby-Davidson to lead first all-female team of referees in men's test

Hollie Davidson will lead the first all-female team of referees to officiate a men's test when she takes charge of a match between Portugal and Italy next month, World Rugby said. Scotland's Davidson, who has already officiated a men's test between Malta and Cyprus in March 2019, will also become the first female referee in a test featuring one of the Six Nations sides.

Davidson will be supported by assistant referees Sara Cox and Aurelie Groizeleau, as well as television match official Claire Hodnett, the sport's governing body said. "To be the first woman to referee a men's Six Nations team is a tremendous honour and an achievement I am proud of," said Davidson, who will also officiate a men's test between Canada and Belgium in July.

"I have been happy with my progress in the last couple of years and working as a full-time professional referee with Scottish Rugby has really helped that." Davidson will be part of an 18-strong team of officials, which includes 15 women, at the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022