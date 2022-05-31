Mihailovic to miss US World Cup prep matches with hurt ankle

Djordje Mihailovic will miss the United States' four World Cup prep matches in June because of an ankle injury, a blow to the 23-year-old who was hoping to make his first national team appearance in two years.

Mihailovic was hurt while playing for Montreal in a Major League Soccer game on Saturday night, a day before he was to report to the U.S. team.

The U.S. team said Monday he will not be replaced on the roster, which has 26 players remaining.

Mihailovic, a midfielder/forward, is tied for fourth in the MLS with seven goals and he has one goal in six international appearances, scoring in his debut during a January 2019 exhibition against Panama.

The Americans play exhibitions against Morocco on Wednesday in Cincinnati and against Uruguay on Sunday at Kansas City, Kansas, then have CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada on June 10 in Austin, Texas, and at El Salvador four days later.

The other World Cup prep matches for the U.S. are a pair of exhibitions in Europe in September.

The Americans open the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine. They play England four days later and close group play against Iran on Nov. 29.

