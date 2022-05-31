Left Menu

Rogic withdraws from Australia's squad for World Cup playoff

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 09:55 IST
Rogic withdraws from Australia's squad for World Cup playoff
Tom Rogic Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran midfielder Tom Rogic has withdrawn from Australia's squad for next week's World Cup playoff, citing personal reasons, in the wake of a premiership-winning season at Celtic.

Football Australia announced Tuesday that Rogic had been unable to join the squad in Doha, Qatar, to prepare for the June 7 Asian playoff against the United Arab Emirates.

The winner of that match advances to an intercontinental playoff with Peru on June 13 for a spot at the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 21 in Qatar.

Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold didn't call up any additional players for the squad.

''My focus must now be on the players we have here in Qatar," Arnold said. "We have selected an extended squad of quality players and I believe that we will achieve something special for Australia over the next two weeks." Australia has played at every World Cup since 2006 but risks missing out after finishing third in its Asian qualifying group behind Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The match in Doha against UAE, which placed third in its group behind Iran and South Korea, is a single-leg playoff to determine the fifth place in Asia.

Peru advanced to the intercontinental playoff as the fifth-place team in South America.

Rogic, an attacking midfielder with more than 50 international caps, last week received Professional Footballers Australia's player of the year award for his role in helping Celtic win the Scottish title under former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou.

Rogic, 29, was playing in his last season at Celtic after almost a decade at the Glasgow club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022