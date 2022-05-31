Left Menu

Ramnaresh Sarwan resigns as West Indies selector, Robert Haynes steps in temporarily

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that former batter Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his role as the selector for the national side's Men's Senior and Youth Selection Panels due to personal reasons.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:02 IST
Former West Indies batter Ramnaresh Sarwan. (Photo- Cricket West Indies). Image Credit: ANI
Robert Haynes, who is the current Lead Selector of the Men's Youth Selection Panel and former interim Chairman of Selectors, will act as a replacement until a suitable full-time candidate is appointed. Robert will work on the Selection Panel alongside Senior Men's Team Lead Selector Desmond Haynes and Head Coach Phil Simmons. CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams thanked Ramnaresh for his contributions during his appointment saying, "Given the depth of his experience in the game, we are disappointed that Ramnaresh is unable to continue in the role of Selector, but we fully understand and accept his reasons. We are grateful for his contribution during the period he was involved and hope that he will be able to contribute to West Indies Cricket in some capacity in the future."

Robert Haynes, who is the current Lead Selector of the Men's Youth Selection Panel and former interim Chairman of Selectors, will act as a replacement until a suitable full-time candidate is appointed. Robert will work on the Selection Panel alongside Senior Men's Team Lead Selector Desmond Haynes and Head Coach Phil Simmons. CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams thanked Ramnaresh for his contributions during his appointment saying, "Given the depth of his experience in the game, we are disappointed that Ramnaresh is unable to continue in the role of Selector, but we fully understand and accept his reasons. We are grateful for his contribution during the period he was involved and hope that he will be able to contribute to West Indies Cricket in some capacity in the future."

CWI will initiate a recruitment process for the Selector role as soon as possible through a competitive process, based on established criteria. The aim will be to complete this process in the shortest possible time so that a suitable candidate can complete the Selection Panel in carrying out its duties. The West Indies Men's team are currently touring the Netherlands for the first-ever ODI Series between the Netherlands and West Indies as part of the ICC ODI Super League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

