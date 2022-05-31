Left Menu

Indian team to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa squad arrives on June 2

The Indian cricket team will assemble here on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.The first match of the series begins here on June 9 and South Africa will arrive here on June 2.There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:11 IST
Indian team to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa squad arrives on June 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team will assemble here on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

The first match of the series begins here on June 9 and South Africa will arrive here on June 2.

There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19. The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17), and Bengaluru (June 19).

''The Indian team will assemble here on June 5 while the South Africans land in Delhi on June 2,'' DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much-needed break post a two-month-long IPL. K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all-format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022