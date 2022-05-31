Left Menu

Newcastle United appoint Dan Ashworth as club's sporting director

Premier League team Newcastle United confirmed that Dan Ashworth will become the club's sporting director.

Updated: 31-05-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:20 IST
Dan Ashworth (Photo: Twitter/Newcastle United). Image Credit: ANI
Premier League team Newcastle United confirmed that Dan Ashworth will become the club's sporting director. Newcastle reached an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion to release Ashworth from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

"The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval," Newcastle United in a statement said. Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.

The Magpies will host a double-header against European opposition at St. James' Park a week before the season gets underway, firstly taking on Italian club Atalanta on July 29 before welcoming the Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on July 30. (ANI)

