India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:30 IST
ISSF World Cup: Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in women's 10m air rifle team competition
Elavenil Valarivan Image Credit: Twitter (@TamilNaduPMC)
India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita, and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch, and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Former world number one Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya had reached the gold medal clash after two rounds of qualification on Monday. The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round. In the men's air rifle team competition, the Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija, and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16. The 12-member Indian rifle squad now finds itself at the fifth spot in the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two golds and a total of four medals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

