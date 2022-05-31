Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's

Yordan Alvarez hit two solo home runs, Jose Altuve added a two-run blast and Framber Valdez allowed a run and two hits in a complete game as the visiting Houston Astros rolled to a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Valdez (5-2) struck out seven and walked three, throwing a career-high 114 pitches in the Astros' first complete game since Zack Greinke produced one on June 4, 2021.

Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own

Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas made him "angry", adding that a survivor's account of the incident was similar to his own experience in the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland. An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas last week, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Rugby-Mou'nga likely to go to Japan after the 2023 World Cup

Richie Mo'unga is likely to leave New Zealand to play rugby in Japan after next year's World Cup in France, the All Blacks flyhalf told the New Zealand Herald on Tuesday. The 28-year-old, who vies with twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett for the black number 10 shirt, signed a one-year contract extension with the Canterbury Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby last week.

Tennis-Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

Tuesday's highly-anticipated French Open quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it. The night session, for which Amazon Prime has exclusive broadcasting rights in France, starts at 9 p.m. local time and was introduced for the first time at the 2021 edition of the claycourt major.

Soccer-Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French sports minister after she said fans with fake tickets and the club's handling of their supporters were responsible for the trouble that marred Saturday's Champions League final. The match at the Stade de France, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the ground. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.

Tennis-American Pegula rallies to beat Begu and reach first Paris quarters

American Jessica Pegula fought back to defeat 63rd-ranked Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time. The 11th-seeded Pegula, the highest seed remaining in the women's draw after world number one Iga Swiatek, became the third American woman to reach the last eight of the claycourt Grand Slam at this year's Roland Garros tournament.

Soccer-France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League trouble

The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool's handling of their fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club's Champions League soccer final against Real Madrid in Paris over the weekend. But as a blame game over the fiasco continued into Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outside the national stadium, which saw some fans including children tear-gassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.

Rugby-Sale of All Blacks stake creates little stir in New Zealand

The All Blacks have a decent claim to being the most successful men's national team in any major sport and for decades their success has been tied to New Zealand's sense of itself. In a week when a stake, albeit small, in New Zealand Rugby looks set to be sold off to a U.S. tech company for NZ$200 million ($130.60 million), however, some are suggesting that the bond is slowly loosening.

Tennis-Removing ranking points from Wimbledon not a great move says Murray

Britain's twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Monday the decision to strip the Grand Slam of its ranking points was not a "great move" by the ATP and WTA Tours. Wimbledon had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after the grasscourt major opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

Rugby-Davidson to lead first all-female team of referees in men's test

Hollie Davidson will lead the first all-female team of referees to officiate a men's test when she takes charge of a match between Portugal and Italy next month, World Rugby said. Scotland's Davidson, who has already officiated a men's test between Malta and Cyprus in March 2019, will also become the first female referee in a test featuring one of the Six Nations sides.

